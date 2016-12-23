Friday, Dec. 23

Destiny’s Child

Head to St-Henri’s Entrepôts Dominion for a London Fashion Underground party featuring a red carpet entry with a professional photographer to capture your best nightlife glam, cocktail and oyster bars, casino tables, live dancers, visual projections and music from V.RO, D-LOW and Atlassi, with the evening’s proceeds going to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. 3968 St-Ambroise, 8 p.m., $30

For comedy, check out ComedyWorks’ Non-Denominational Holiday Show hosted by Andrew Albert and featuring stand-up sets by Jon Selig, Oren Shbiro, Lawrence Corber, Erica Taddeo, Dion Owen, Loz Vieux and Habib Siam plus a few surprise guests. 1238 Bishop, 9 p.m., $15/$10 students

Film lovers get to le Ritz for a 35mm screening of The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson’s fictionalized 2012 depiction of the foundation of Scientology, starring the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman as well as Joaquin Phoenix. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8–11:45 p.m., $10

It’ll be equal part holiday cheer and holiday tears at la Vitrola, mounting “a night of experimental, electronic & queer/femme music & vulnerability for all the sad sacks to heal our trauma after a year of fascism.” See the artist roster (with links to their music) here. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5–$10

Join DJ Jef Ellise Barbara for an NDQ dance-off as they spin their favourite selections from a wide range of genres from rap to gospel to industrial, EBM, classical and adult contemporary. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free

Moto Made presents the sixth edition of R&B night Supa Dupa Fly at le Belmont, feat. DJs Walla P and Dr. MaD (Voyage Funktastique) as well as RrKelly and Maddielonglegz. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before 11:30 p.m./$5

