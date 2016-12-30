Friday, Dec. 30

Paupière

Montreal-born comedian Jon Malanos brings his new show Out for Justice to Théâtre Sainte Catherine for one night only, with support from special guests Massimo Cannistraro and John St. Godard. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $15

The Wiggle Room has put together a very special RIP 2016 Burlesque show featuring tributes to many of the stars lost over the year, from David Bowie to Leonard Cohen, featuring host Divine Danny D plus Elle Diabloe, Sugar Vixen, Ruby Rhapsody and more. 3874 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25/$20 in advance

Don’t miss your chance to see Montreal ’80s-flavoured synth-pop trio Paupière in the intimate l’Escogriffe with openers M. M. Crone. 4467 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Music Is My Sanctuary throws a booty-shaking Best of 2016 dance party at le Bleury—Bar à Vinyle with the year’s best tunes from DJs Lexis and Seb Fauteux. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $4 before midnight, $7 after

Get in on some pre-NYE party vibes at le Belmont, where a few fine local DJs — GrandBuda, Noo-bap, Jaymie Silk and Blindd — will be spinning Afro-house, house and funk all night. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before 11:30 p.m./$5 after

