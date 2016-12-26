Monday, Dec. 26

One Undone

If you’re one of the many Montrealers who hasn’t been to the Botanical Gardens, Biodôme, Insectarium or Planetarium in way too long, maybe today is the day. Biodôme (4777 Pierre de Coubertin), Botanical Gardens (4101 Sherbrooke E.), Insectarium (4581 Sherbrooke E.), Planetarium (4801 Pierre de Coubertin), all open 9 a.m.–5 p.m., see individual and package rates here

Head to the Saint Bock for a Boxing Day feast of poutine and a pint for just $10, all day long. 1749 St-Denis, 3 p.m. til late, free entry

Plateau multipurpose pop-up One Undone hosts its last event of the season with a live performance installation by Miles Greenberg with accompaniment by Ssurfacing. 4621 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

It might be a holiday, but the crew at There’s Something Funny Going On at the Blue Dog are still hard at work to bring you another Monday night of comedy at tonight’s Boxing Day special hosted by Gabriel Frank Koury with headliner Che Durena plus Habib Siam, Jacob Balshin, Jason Celin, Jason Yearow, John Rey, Robyn Flynn and Will Flynn. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Since so many of us have lost track of the days of the week at this point, what better time for a Monday-night dance party? Festivus promises forward-thinking club tracks, c/o DJs Ativan Halen, Honeydrip, Dxusgxd and Jake Pst. Blue Dog (3958 St-Laurent), 11 p.m., free

