The Fuck Christmas show and more holiday humbuggery

Now that we’re officially into the holidaze, and with New Years Eve hanging in the distance, gigs have slowed down to a crawl. If you find yourself with your noggin’ full of egg nog while tolerating family members, there is definitely a mandatory show happening tonight (Thursday) that should alleviate the X-mas blahs. For those of you who are going through a trying time this year: hang in there, it will be over in the blink of an eye.

Thursday: The big gig of the week and the best respite to this shiddy time of year would be the 10th edition of the long-running Fuck Christmas at Piranha. Headed up by “one of the good ones,” Uncle “potty mouth” Costa, this show promises the punk fuggin’ rawk of Vulgar Deli (natch) with their not ready for prime time players la Gachette, Adhaeros and the Nibors. The dress code is strict so wear something you can light on fire on Friday morning as this will get messy as fug. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m., free

On the flippity flop is the Norman Nawrocki’s Rad Anti-Xmas Show with over 10 acts at Casa. Endorsed by Norman Nawrocki? Usage of the word Rad in the title? Easy with the questions Poindexter and just make Norman’s rad scene.

Friday: In the you can’t make this shit up dept. you are cordially invited to attend the Cat Sabbath Holiday Party at (duh) Katacombes. Toonz will be provided by DJ Roo Dawg and playin on the big screen will be cat videos all night. Not kidding. Donations will be collected for the Pussy Patrol Cat Adoption program. Cats! Cats! Cats! Will they play the holiday fave of meowing cats crooning Xmas carols? You betcha! 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

For a night of electronic, experimental and queer/femme music, head to the Sad Sack Holiday Healing Show at la Vitrola. Performers will include Lyndsie Alguire, Esther Splett, Ricky Leach, Home Alone and Candi. Bring ample Kleenex. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5-$10

Current Obsession: Spiritualized, Sweet Heart Sweet Light

