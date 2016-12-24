Saturday, Dec. 24

Marché de la Dernière Chance

Leave the crowds and malls aside and fill your soul with art instead: Both the Museum of Fine Arts and the Musée d’art contemporain are open today, so you can check out exhibitions of Robert Mapplethorpe, women photographers, the MTL Biennale and more. MMFA (1380 Sherbrooke W.), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $20/$12 under 30, MAC (185 Ste-Catherine W.), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $15/$10 students

For those of you who still to pick up a gift or two, check out YUL Designs’ Marché de la Dernière Chance. 5752 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join the team at l’Escalier for a special, affordable Christmas Eve vegan dinner at the third annual Noël 100 familles party, featuring live music from the Mike Gauthier Trio followed by a dance party hosted by the DustyHand MC. Proceeds from the event will support le Piamp, a community organization that provides intervention and support services to youths involved in the sex trade (and their families). 552 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $7

DJs Maus and Atlassi invite all holiday orphans to come and join their chosen family at Salon Daomé for a special XMaus edition of Danse Contact. Bring a toy donation to exchange for a free cocktail and come early to share in a Christmas buffet before dancing the night away. 141 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., free before midnight for those attending on Facebook

Meet Montreal’s own Bad Santa tonight at TRH Bar’s Santa Goes Bad party where the man in red will be giving out prizes from Empire, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Jägermeister and Fourloko to only the naughtiest kids. 3699 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

