Saturday, Dec. 31

It’s that night! Check out our New Year’s Eve Party Guide for our full list of 35 recommended events tonight. Here are six selections from that list:

Get a head start on your New Year’s partying at Arcade MTL, opening at 5 p.m. with an open bar until midnight, plus over $600 in prizes to give away (including vintage NES game consoles) from draws and game tournaments. 2031 St-Denis, 5 p.m. til late, $35 for open bar access, $7 for regular entry

Merry Montreal’s New Year’s Eve celebrations go down tonight at the Old Port with performances from Alex Nevsky, Louis-Jean, SonReal, Scott Helman, Bernard Adamus, Klô Pelgag, plus fireworks, DJs and outdoor bar service. Quai Jacques-Cartier, 7 p.m.–2 a.m., free

Party old-school at the Wiggle Room, Montreal’s premier burlesque nightclub and cocktail bar, promising a rockin’ and rollin’ soirée with house band the Wigglers, pop-up burlesque performances by the likes of Ruby Rhapsody and Honey Dynamite and a round of bubbly at midnight. 3874 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., show 9 p.m., $25

NYC gypsy punks Gogol Bordello bring their knees-up showmanship to Olympia for the Osheaga festival’s official NYE party, featuring openers Low Cut Connie. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., doors 9 p.m., show 10 p.m., $53.75/$63.75

Crew up with the Artgang crew on the makeshift dancefloor at their Plaza St-Hubert space, with music by DJs Shash’U, Planet Giza, Da-P, High Klassified and more special guests. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $25 (first 200 tickets)

Kruger originals presents the New Year’s Eve SAÏ edition of the monthly Moonshine parties in deepest Mile End, with African house and deep house with funk and percussion care of DJs Tygapaw, Uproot Andy, Pierre Kwenders, Odile Myrtil and Bonbon Kojay. Promoters promise “a proper glow-up under high frequencies.” Secret location, 10 p.m. till very late, $15 online/$20 before 3 a.m./$25

