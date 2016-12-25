Sunday, Dec. 25

Le Gesù

Merry Christmas! Well, if you’re into that. If you’re not, or don’t have set plans for today, check out the following options in the yuletide edition of our daily To-Do List. And don’t forget that movie theatres are open, as are Chinese (and many other) restaurants, but it’s generally a good idea to call ahead to verify opening hours on a day like today.

Enjoy a Christmas morning carol service at le Gesù with the Super Chorale de Noël under the direction of Hubert Tanguay-Labrosse and organist François Zeitouni. 1200 Bleury, 11 a.m., free

Join the fam at NDQ for a Christmas evening Noël-D-Q with music, drink specials, hot toddies, eggnog and mulled wine (plus non-alcoholic drinks, too), with a special screening of Batman Returns at 9 p.m., 32 Beaubien E., 7 p.m., free

Expect solid tunes and specials on stiff drinks at Blizzarts’ alt holiday party Blizzmas, hosted by O’Houlihan Sam with DJs Rue de Bois, Blindd, PierreOlivier and Jesse “Drop-Shadow” Dubé-Smith, plus “special secret guests.” 3956A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For the eighth year in a row, the Plateau’s Rockette Bar opens for a night of Christmas revellery, with DJs Bourgeois and Roxy Moron. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

Put on your favourite ugly Christmas sweater and dance off that turkey dinner at StereoBar with a techno party hosted by DJs D&D, Shades of Blk and Maselli. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., price unlisted

