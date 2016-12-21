Thursday, Dec. 22

Brasserie Harricana

Snap up some last-minute gifts from local producers at YUL Designs holiday market, featuring vendors like Atelier b, T. Lees Soap Co, Alvéole, Mark’s Hot Sauce, Designlump and more. 5752 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–midnight, runs through Saturday

Mile Ex microbrewery Brasserie Harricana celebrates two years of beers with a special soirée featuring more than 30 different house brews on tap, plus a selection available to purchase by the bottle, with new releases, special editions and a few surprises. 95 Jean-Talon W., 6 p.m.–2 a.m., free

Goodvibepeople and Bad Society team up to throw a Winter Lush party at Nomad Live with live performances and DJ sets from French & Christo, Bea Box, Soran Dussaigne, Elegant Manners, Bazzart, Sebastien Kostello and Yume, plus snowboard films, beer pong and a slackline. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $5–$15

Tonight’s edition of LeCypher sees the 2016 finale of the LeFreestyle rap competition with six competitors backed by Urban Science live musicians, plus DJ Dr. MaD and snacks from Fields of Flavour. Le Bleury Bar à Vinyle (2109 Bleury), 8 p.m., $6/$4 before 9 p.m.

Montreal sketch/improv troupe Uncalled For play a rare local show at la Sala Rossa with special guest stars Kirsten Rasmussen and Brent Skagford. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $17

Across the street at Casa del Popolo, Norman Nawrocki hosts a Rad Anti-Xmas Show, a concert in 10 acts with a dozen Montreal musicians, among them Eric Shragge, Patrice Luneau and Stefan Christof. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.