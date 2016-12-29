Thursday, Dec. 29

Lemmy

A year after the music legend’s death, Rockette hosts a tribute to Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister with music and video projections by Dr. Rock and a serious special ($4) on the Lemmy (ie. Jack & Coke). 4479 St-Denis, 6–10 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution to take up new hobbies and get more exercise by joining Montreal’s swing dance community at tonight’s Rialto Swings dance party, with live music plus DJs Victory and Blues Teal and intro lessons for beginners from Studio 88 Swing. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $12

Take in a night of audiovisual adventure with some of the city’s leading experimenters, namely music acts OSB (fka 1-Speed Bike), thisquietarmy, Maggot Breeder, Evoked Response and Fait Divers, each accompanied by the work of a different video/projection artist. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10

West Coast-raised, Montreal-based jazz/rock singer-songwriter Trevor Davies plays a headlining set at le Bleury with opener Ms. Holmes. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $7

Berlin-based DJ Deadlift returns to her home soil for a number of Montreal engagements beginning tonight with an all-night set at Datcha. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

