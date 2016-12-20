Tuesday, Dec. 20

Ovate

Montreal clothing label Ovate and essential oil body care label Lvnea team up for a one-day only studio sale with products from both labels plus a curated selection of vintage clothing and refreshing botanical cocktails while you shop. 6545 Durocher, #301, 4–9 p.m., free

Celebrate Quebec filmmaking with the Phi Centre at this evening’s Noël des filmeux, a showcase screening of the best shorts created in Quebec during the past year including works by Guillaume Cyr, Alexis Chartrand, Patrice Laliberté and more. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $6.50

Take a rare opportunity to see Montreal experimental music vets Shalabi Effect as they headline at la Sala Rossa, backed by a pair of promising openers: Baltimore pedal steel guitarist/composer/improviser Susan Alcorn and locals Jugular Methot, a new piano/guitar/percussion trio featuring members of Hangedup, Shining Wizard and Bonobo Dragon. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8–$12 sliding scale (no one turned away for lack of funds)

It’s the final edition of the Ladies & Gentlemen Comedy Show for 2016, and it promises to be a good one with special guests Jacob Greco, John St. Godard, Emery Fine, Bianca Yates, Tranna Wintour and more, plus hosts Daniel Carin and Chris Sandiford. 5526 Sherbrooke W., 9 p.m., free

Mark the winter solstice with Montreal micro-label Botanist, presenting an evening of ambient music (some sets with visual accompaniment) by Torangerine with Pier-Alexandre Gagné plus Baby Moon and YYoutain. The Plant (secret address), 9 p.m., PWYC ($8 suggested)

