Tuesday, Dec. 27

Theater of Life

See some future NHL stars at the World Junior Championships happening between Montreal and Toronto with games at the Bell Centre through Jan. 5. Today Montreal hosts Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (1 p.m.) and Denmark vs. Finland (5:30 p.m.). 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, $82.50–$33.50

Check out Peter Svatek’s new documentary Theater of Life, about “life, food and waste,” or more specifically “Refettorio Ambrosiano, its chefs and the refugees and homeless it fed.” Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 4:20 p.m., $10

Solid’Ayiti and Haiti Action Montreal join together to host a fundraising performance evening at Casa del Popolo to support the work of Haitian-led NGO BAI (Bureau des Avocats Internationaux) featuring music from an ensemble with Ari Swan, Martin Heslop, Will Ezlini, Stefan Christoff, Marie Kathleen Hamilton, Catherine Debard (YlangYlang) and Jesse Chase, plus Haitian-Canadian singer-songwriter Daniela Charles. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10 donation suggested

Tonight marks the year’s last edition of Figure It Out With Mike Carrozza at ComedyWorks, with special guests Jacob Greco, Abdul Butt, Shawn Stenhouse, Ellie MacDonald and more. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $5

It’ll be a doozy of a dance party at Newspeak at tonight’s Doozemas 2 – The Birth of the Dooze party with DJs Dooze Jackers, Crazy Noun, Rimerk, Michael Sparks, Ronin, Selindion and AEIOU. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5

