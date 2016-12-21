Wednesday, Dec. 21

Ghastly

If you’re still looking for that special gift, Plateau screen-printing workshop la Bourgeoise Sérigraphe will be hosting a last-minute Christmas market with works by member printers and artisans, with hot wine and snacks for shoppers. 5243 Berri, 5–9 p.m., free, continues through Thursday

Add a little heat to your winter and sprinkle with laughter at this week’s edition of the Wiggle Room’s Voix de Ville burlesque variety show, hosted by Penny Romanoff and featuring performances by The Love Doctor, Sara Lalezar, Honey Dynamite, Eva Evangelista, Shy Shy Schullie, Jess Salomon and more. 3874 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$8 students

Plateau lounge Pompette hosts its monthly comedy extravaganza tonight, hosted by Franco Taddeo with sets from headliner Rodney Ramsey plus Ben Lefebvre, Steve Nash, Pino Pirillo, Wassim El-Mounzer, Emily Bilton and Samson Cooperman. 4128 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $9

A pair of promising local bands are playing l’Escogriffe tonight, namely psycho beach party delinquents Vulvets and power poppin’ indie rockers Aada — some high-energy sounds to put a little heat on the walls before the holidays. 4467 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

Mid-week dance party anyone? L.A. producer Ghastly headlines Newspeak’s Low Key Wednesdays, with support from locals the W4RRIORS, Traax and Ozias. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $20/$25

