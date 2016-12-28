Wednesday, Dec. 28

Pulp Fiction

Head to Dollar Cinema to see a one-night-only screening of Tarantino’s 1994 classic Pulp Fiction on the big screen. Special-occasion ticket prices are in effect but that’s still only $5, and snacks and drinks are fabulously affordable, too. 6900 Décarie, 8:45 p.m., $5

New City Gas hosts Absolut Lumen, a three-day dance party that begins tonight with world-renowned producer Zedd. 950 Ottawa, 10 p.m., $40/$55 VIP

Salon Daomé and Grrreat Recordings team up for a Grrreat Night party featuring DJs Maudite Machine, SpoOnani and Van Did. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $4 before midnight, $6 after

Bass Drive Wednesdays throws a Creepy Christmas dubstep party at le Belmont with Miami producer Synoid plus Quiet, Grendel Killer, WURBZ and le Chapeau. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Check out the younger end of the Old Montreal hotel bar scene at the W, where DJ Granbuda’s Wednesday weekly Era is on at Wunderbar. 901 Square Victoria, 10 p.m., free entry

Also on the party tip, Blue Dog gets into NYE mode a few days early with the Ultimate End of Year Party edition of their Wednesday weekly, Sin, with DJ Blaster. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

