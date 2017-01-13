Friday, Jan. 13



Art by Jacinthe Loranger

The Belgo building’s Galerie B-312 hosts a vernissage for a new Armageddon-themed exhibition by local multidisciplinary artist Jacinthe Loranger, featuring paintings, silk-screens, papier-mâché sculptures and more, with tongue-in-cheek references to the spectre of death on the periphery of everyday life. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #312, 5:30–8 p.m., free

Eleven Montreal bands will play short sets at the Attawapiskat Guitar Drive & Fundraiser, an event that aims to collect instruments and raise money for the Ontario First Nation. See the full band line-up and more details here. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation

It’s not your typical karaoke night at Turbo Haüs. Tonight’s edition of Urockaoke is a chance for you to belt out your favourite tunes backed by a live band, with a repertoire of over 300 songs at your disposal. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Composer/guitarist Lee Ranaldo (of Sonic Youth fame) plays a show at Phi Centre with Steve Gunn (a solo artist, guitar slinger and alumnus of Kurt Vile’s band) and opener Meg Baird. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $16/$20

The fourth edition of two-night vaudeville extravaganza le Tassel d’Or begins tonight at Cabaret Lion d’Or, featuring live music, comedy, burlesque and more. See the complete talent line-up here. 1676 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $25/$55 VIP

Toronto comedian Natalie Norman of The Crimson Wave podcast is in Montreal to host The Future Is Female, a stand-up comedy night at Psychic City with a line-up of all-female identified performers that also includes Tranna Wintour, Emma Wilkie, DJ Mausner and Nour Hadidi. The 7:30 p.m. show is already sold out, but if you move fast you can still nab a spot at the second, 10 p.m. show which was added by popular demand. Secret location, 10 p.m., $12

