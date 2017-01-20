Friday, Jan. 20

Cold Cave

Witness the horror of the Trump inauguration over liquid lunch (and free donuts) at Taverne Cobra. 6584 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., free entry

Though the bigger anti-Trump demo is happening tomorrow, protesters will be gathering at Philips Square tonight to mark inauguration day with a Make Racists Afraid Again event. Union & Ste-Catherine, 6 p.m.

Toronto bedroom psych-pop experimenters Moon Eyed play Quai des Brumes with local openers Birds of Paradise (who’ll be launching a new seven-inch single) and Toronto folk artist Darryl Golden. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

Darkwave/noise/synth-pop act Cold Cave plays Théâtre Fairmount with shoegaze/new wave opener Drab Majesty — see our interview with Drab Majesty’s fascinating frontman/woman here — and DJ Kaz_Kandy. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $18/$22

Freak out to five hours of J-pop at Bar le Ritz, where a dance party of uber-uptempo proportions is unfolding, care of Frédéric St-Hilaire. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $5/PWYC

For a house/techno banger, incorporating myriad hybrids and subgenres including acid, tech-house and deep house, look no further than Baoȗs 0002 at Newspeak, led by J.u.D. and featuring sets by Purity Ring, Ativan Halen and Honeydrip. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $20.50

