Friday, Jan. 27



Goth Shakira

Montreal-based meme queen Goth Shakira will be giving a keynote address this evening at the Concordia art history graduate student society’s annual conference, No neutral art, no neutral art historians, giving insight into her practice of combining low art with sharp social analysis. Concordia York Amphitheatre (1515 Ste-Catherine W., EV 1.605), 6:30 p.m., free. The event will also be livestreamed here.

Montreal graphic novelist Joe Ollmann stops in at Drawn & Quarterly to launch his new book The Abominable Mr. Seabrook, a fascinating biography of an author from the legendary Lost Generation literary scene whose career was quashed by addiction. See panels from the book and read more about Seabrook in our interview with Ollmann, here. 211 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free entry

Hollywood actor and underground art icon Crispin Glover is in Montreal for two nights (tonight and tomorrow) to present the two films he directed roughly a decade ago, as well as preview his forthcoming film, present his published works in slideshow format and engage the audience in Q&As. For more details about the event and the material he’s presenting, see our interview with Glover here. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m., $20/$25

Local publisher Metatron and the 4 Poets present a live reading (and livestream, for those who can’t make it) by nine authors at la Vitrola. Check out the Facebook event page today for an update on the livestream URL, and read more about Metatron here. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

Local indie rock act Brave Radar are launching a new cassette (High Season Blues), and — to make the special occasion even special-er — they’ll be sharing the stage with the pretty awesome Chevalier Avant Garde. Expect even more music by DJs from the Fixture Records label. Secret location, 10 p.m., $5

Start your weekend off right at the Hive’s eighth party, a collaboration with Berlin bookers Lovely City Central featuring DJ duo Flabbergast (Vincent Lemieux & Guillaume Coutu Dumont) plus Akufen and Ohm Hourani. Secret location, 11 p.m., $15 before 1 a.m., $20 after

For more concert recommendations, check out this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.