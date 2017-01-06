Friday, Jan. 6

Tshizimba

Montreal winter festival Barbegazi (“frozen beard”) launches today, spanning two weekends of cold weather sportsmanship with activities including an obstacle course, tree toss, snowskate and wood chopping, plus food trucks, fireplaces and outdoor bar service. The event (affiliated with Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations) runs through Sunday, and again next Friday through Sunday. Ilot Clark (Clark and Ste-Catherine), 5–9 p.m., free

The first Art Battle of the year goes down tonight at Matahari Loft, where a dozen local emerging artists create new works live over the course of the evening, with the audience favourite winning a cash prize and a chance to compete nationally. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

NYC social media star the Fat Jew bring the Fat Jew IRL party tour to Théâtre Berri, with his Major Lazer tribute act Major Behavior and more music by PizzaSlime and Dillon Francis. 1280 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free (RSVP required)

The Wiggle Room presents Indecent for the Indigenous, a burlesque show to raise funds for Standing Rock land defenders. The stacked line-up includes several performers of indigenous heritage, such as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, Harlow Holiday, Ivanie Aubin-Malo and Marie-Celine Einish. 3874 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25/$20 in advance

DJ Awwful hosts the third edition of David Bowie Nite, an all-Bowie dance party featuring album cuts, 12″ single mixes, b-sides, remixes and occasional tracks by related glam, art rock, pop and new wave artists. This “Resurrection” edition is roughly timed with what would’ve been the music and cultural icon’s 70th birthday, on Jan. 8, and death last year on Jan. 10. (Note that there’s another Bowie event happening on Saturday night.) Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W.), 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

Montreal hip hop artist Tshizimba, whose downtempo style is influenced by ambient and chillwave, launches a video for the track “Ill Brodeur” with a show/party at la Vitrola. Opening are Coco Puffs Musoni, Lil Deezy and Do the Outcast. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 (proceeds go to Head and Hands)

