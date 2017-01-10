Le Chop food festival fires up for winter

The fifth annual edition of le Chop begins this week, enticing Montreal foodies to try out custom menus at three local restaurants: l’Atelier Argentine (contemporary Argentinean), Decca 77 (French/Québécois with an emphasis on local ingredients) and Wienstein & Gavino’s (Italian/Mediterranean).

Each restaurant will offer three three-course table d’hôtes created by each respective restaurant’s executive chef, each for only $25. The idea is similar to that of Happening Gourmand — which is on this week at a handful of Old Montreal restaurants — but aside from running substantially longer (le Chop lasts for two months), organizers of this event tend to take the concept a step further.

“Last year we did a whole chef’s competition web series and pitted the chefs against each other,” explains Adam Axler, the marketing director for Ville-Marie Collection (which owns all three restaurants participating in le Chop). “It went really well but we didn’t wanna do the exact same thing this year, so for the fifth edition we decided to spice it up and heat it up and do a fire theme.”

Natalia Machado

“Fire can be anything from something charred and on the grill or an open fire to something very spicy or crispy or something that (evokes) fire because of its connotations,” says Natalia Machado, group executive chef at l’Atelier d’Argentine.

Born in Argentina, Machado worked as a chef in her home country and in New York and New Jersey for over 20 years before taking the helm at l’Atelier when it opened in 2012. She currently runs the kitchens at both of the restaurant’s locations (in the Old Port and downtown), and crafted le Chop menus for each of them alongside l’Atelier Old Port’s chef Martin Fernandez.

“For me and Martin, fire means grill and it means smoke,” Machado says. “We cook over low fire for very long periods of time; we usually use charcoal or wood to grill. There’s a lot of smoke in Argentinean cuisine, so that shone through in our le Chop menu more than anything.”

While Wienstein & Gavino’s menu features dishes like flame-broiled sirloin streak and fried orange roughy with charred tomato and jalapeño salsa and Decca 77 has fire-seared blue marlin and piglet shoulder with grilled sausage, l’Atelier d’Argentine is offering pan-seared hangar steak, oven-roasted pumpkin risotto and a smoked half cornish hen, each with a spicy element. And their appetizers and desserts are pretty enticing, too.

“We’re gonna have a spicy smoked paprika seafood chowder with a spicy chorizo dust and some smoked paprika oils, dark chocolate and toasted cinnamon cake with black berries and fire-roasted apple crepe with mascarpone cream,” Machado says.

Besides the creativity involved in designing dishes around a theme (and generating some revenue in the cold months when Montrealers tend to hibernate), the raison d’être of le Chop is to showcase the restaurants, their chefs and the distinct cuisines that they specialize in.

“[The fire theme] can be represented in so many ways and each of us took a very different approach, based on our influences and our skills and what fire means to us.” ■

Le Chop runs from Jan. 10 to March 2. For complete menus and more details, go to the event’s website.