Monday, Jan. 16

Palmistry

Mile End restaurant la Khaima (a perennial in the Best African category in the Best of MTL readers poll) hosts their annual Festival Nomade this week, with special flavours and events each evening. Tonight, attend a special souper-spectacle featuring a Mauritanian meal with live music by Salamate Gnawa, a local band fusing modern and traditional African and Western influences. 142 Fairmount W., 6–9 p.m., free entry, menu pricing

The Phi Centre presents two film screenings tonight: a selection of Canada’s Top Ten Student Shorts from TIFF’s Student Film Showcase (7 p.m., $6.50) and a one-night screening of Xavier Dolan’s Cannes Grand Prix winner Juste la fin du monde starring Gaspard Ulliel, Vincent Cassel, Marion Cotillard and Léa Seydoux. (7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students). 407 St-Pierre

The crew behind the Blue Dog’s weekly stand-up night, There’s Something Funny Going On have cooked up a very special edition to celebrate the series’ five-year anniversary hosted by Tranna Wintour, with a pre-show oyster cocktail party and stand-up by Chuggo Freeman, Darren Henwood, Dylan Subiza Houeru, Emma Wilkie, Gino Durante, Karl Knox, Rachel Gendron, Reese Turner and headliner Mike Paterson. 3958 St-Laurent, cocktail party from 7 p.m., comedy at 9 p.m., PWYC

British vocalist/producer Palmistry, known for a brand of “recognizable and alien pop” under the influence of R&B, dancehall and experimental electronic music, headlines a show at le Ritz tonight, with opener Yāo Guài Cave. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

The final edition of $ucka Free Mondays, which had most of its eight-year run at Korova, is happening tonight at Apt. 200, with DJs Le, Nicky Raisinz and Assorted Lunch Meats spinning hip hop faves all night. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m.

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.