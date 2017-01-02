Monday, Jan. 2

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land

The city is still in holiday/hangover mode today, so scheduled events are few and far between, but for those of us who’d rather get out than hibernate with a TV, there are options:

Hockey lovers have three games to choose from today with the World Junior Championship continuing at the Bell Centre: Finland vs. Latvia (11 a.m.), Sweden vs. Slovakia (3:30 p.m.) and Canada vs. Czechoslovakia. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, $42.50–$132.50

For those looking to play tourist in their own city (because so many of us have never even been to these scenic spots), the Notre Dame Basilica and Saint Joseph’s Oratory are open as usual.

As always, movie theatres are open, and we have a couple of recommendations for today: Edge of Seventeen is playing at Dollar Cinema (6900 Decarie Square, 2 and 8 p.m., $2.50) and Golden Globe (and likely Oscar) contenders Moonlight, La La Land and Nocturnal Animals are screening at regular theatres (including the Forum).

Take in some live jazz at Montreal institution Upstairs, where Jim Doxas hosts his weekly Monday-night jam with special guests Nick Di Giovanni and Adrian Vedady. 1254 Mackay, 8 p.m., $6

If you’re just too cosy to go out, you can tune into CBC this evening to see the television premiere of P.K. Subban’s sold-out Just for Laughs Gala that took place this past August at Place des Arts, shortly after the former Habs fan favourite’s trade to Nashville was announced. CBC TV, 9 p.m., free

