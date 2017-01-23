Monday, Jan. 23

Mulholland Drive

Creative speaker series Dynamic/MTL hosts their 10th edition, called Stand Up! featuring a panel of speakers discussing the role of artists, designers and journalists during times of political change, with guests including San Francisco designer and author Jennifer Daniel, Montreal’s “Artful Vandal” Miss Me and Vice parliamentary correspondent Justin Ling. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 5:30 p.m., $20/$15 students

Cinema Politica returns with their winter season opener, a screening Hooligan Sparrow, a documentary about Chinese activist Ye Haiyan as she and her colleagues are faced with obstacles, surveillance, government harassment and imprisonment. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 donation suggested

Award-winning choreographer Martin Messier premieres his new show Corps mort, a sound-and-light driven piece featuring three dancers and eight chairs animated by a pulley system. La Chapelle (3700 St-Dominique), 7 p.m., $33.50/$28.50 students and 30 and under, continues till Jan. 27

Cinéma Beaubien hosts two special screenings of the film Nelly (in French) — a new, unconventional biopic about controversial, tragic Québécoise author Nelly Arcan — featuring a Q&A with its director and lead actress following the first screening, and their live introduction to the film ahead of the 9:30 p.m. screening. 2396 Beaubien E., 7:20 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $12.50/$11 for youth (14-25) & seniors

Take in the supercool “underwater prom music” of Montreal band Betty & Veronica at Café Resonance, where they’ll be joined by a solo, grand piano permutation of Mixylodian. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., PWYC/$5 suggested

Bar le Ritz PDB’s resident film presenters Cinema 1999 and Femmes Femmes join forces for tonight’s special 35mm screening of David Lynch’s 2001 surreal film noir Mulholland Drive, starring Naomi Watts and Justin Theroux. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

