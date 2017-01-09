January 9, 2017
Monday, Jan. 9

Bad Education

Live coding and rave culture come together at Algorave, a dance party featuring electronic music and visuals generated by 11 coders from Montreal, Vancouver, the U.S. and Mexico. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $10

Bar le Ritz PDB’s 35mm film screening series Cinema 1999 returns with Pedro Almodóvar’s 2004 dark drama Bad Education, the story of a young filmmaker in 1980 Madrid forced to confront his past and solve a dark mystery when a actor (Gael García Bernal) claiming to be a former lover shows up with a script based on their shared experiences as boys at a Catholic boarding school. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

The new year’s first edition of Blue Dog’s weekly stand-up night There’s Something Funny Going On brings headliner Gabriel Omassi, host Andrew Scott Carter and seven other comics to the stage, followed by a DJ set by Pablo Cabezas. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Pianist and bandleader Theo Sunny Abellard’s neo-soul four-piece the RËĀL Band takes the stage at Résonance, with bandmates Ronny Desinor on drums, Émile Farley on bass and Frank O’Sullivan on guitar. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $8 suggested

