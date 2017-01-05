Let hard and heavy live music heat you this week

As tradition dictates in our frosty burg the regular haunts that routinely have an unholy cacophonous racket bouncing off of their walls take a bit of break to still lick their wounds from post holidaze hangovers and looming credit card bills. Don’t fret my young punker as things only get better after this. This week still has some good ‘uns here though to get us revved up again.

Thursday: Casa will be the place for a show benefiting Syrian refugees in Greece who are currently living in squalid conditions in squats and other ramshackle housing. Proceeds will go towards medical and school supplies. To persuade you to help out a night of experimental and improv music has been cooked up with Sam “hot for teacher” Shalabi, Iamonfire, Oumigmag, Rhoda and Karneef. 4873 St-Laurent, doors 8:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation

Friday: It seems Turbo Haus booker Sergio has been just laying in bed reading his Marmaduke comics for the past month but is making up for lost time with a host of new gigs. On the dawn of the weekend, you can catch Kennedy, Jesus Horse, Scare and Street Sleeper. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $7/$10

For a night of noisy punk, you could do a lot worse than making your way to Casa to catch Grosser‘s release party. Also on the bill are Deathsticks, Priors and Nushu. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

Saturday: Sergio is packing up the Turbo Haus calendar with a one-two weekend punch, and the second half features Bucky Harris, Down Memory Lane, Deeper Well and Colonel Sun. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., PWYC

There is a true art to being a killer bar band, and one of the best bar bands in this city (for my sawbucks) is the aptly titled the Mighty Ffud. These graying in the temple rockers will prove why they are the best soundtrack to a frosty pint at their favourite swill joint, Barfly. Opening is Death Drive (making their debut) and Mooch. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.

Sunday: All post-rockers and people who just dig panoramic heavy music played to the tilt will want to darken Casa’s door on the Sabbath and catch the amazing and grossly under appreciated Christ with BCF, le Trouble and Danny Plourde. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12

Current Obsession: Spiritualized, Laser Guided Melodies

