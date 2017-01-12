13 reasons to get the fuck off the couch this week

Looks like the post-holiday blahs may finally be behind us as we acclimatize and face up to the facts — yep, it’s cold and wet as fug outside. A bunch of great local band take up the slack for fraidy-cat touring bands that point their Econolines towards the equator. But one out-of-towner gig that’s sure to appeal to any guitar nerds is happening on Friday — don’t miss it, ya pud. And it’s pretty packed weekend overall — things are definitely heating up again.

Friday: Right off the bat we get the big gig of the week when Sonic Youther Lee Ranaldo teams up with looping wunderkind Steve Gunn. Two of my fave silver string slingers parrying and stabbing at each other? Should be fuggin’ great. This all goes down at the Phi Centre with Meg Baird opening. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $16/$20

The fine furry folks from Analogue Addiction have cooked up another great bill at Casa, with Smokes, Caspar Skull, Silver Dapple and Black Bambi. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

The best live karaoke band ever — Urockaoke — will pluck from their 300-song songbook and let you ruin your favorite songs at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

For a night of teeth-gnashing punk rock, head down to Katacombes to catch Genetic Error, Global Holocaust, Murder the Elite and Offensive Mindset. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: For a night of darkness, you can catch MASS’s Strange Passage with Besatzung and Palissade at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5-$10

It seems Sergio has finally got off his lazy ass and booked the Turbo Haüs solid this weekend. Tonight they’ve got a night of punk fuggin’ rawk with Gazm, Tashme, F.I.T.S. and Remwar. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9:30 p.m., $10

The mighty Plunt (featuring a former member of Rational Youth!) have finally lifted their hiatus and are going to let it all out at Barfly with the Tibaldos. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

DJ Satannick will be behind the decks at Katacombes for her Olde Metal Night featuring the best of n.w.b.h.m., black metal, proto metal etc. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Sunday: CKUT’s annual celebration of “art’s birthday” is a star-studded event featuring Carodiaro, Radwan Ghazi Moumneh, Esther Splett, Tshizimba and the Chromatones. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $8-$10

The runner-up gig of the week is Deerhunter, who are playing le National with opener Cindy Lee. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $22/$25

Tuesday: Deadly Mardi’s DIY shows at Rockette keep spinning this week with Vulvets. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For a night of rock that’s not afraid of heights, catch Gulfer with Eliza and Hello Ocho at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Wednesday: If you missed a chance to wish Mia from Butcher Babies a happy birthday at her B-day edition of Lipster at Notre Dame des Quilles, you can offer belated best wishes when her band opens for Odd, Lowebrau with Klondike and more at Casa — see more details here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Current Obsessions: Various Artists, Radio Cramps: The Purple KNIF Show

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com