Guess who’s tearing up local stages this week?

This week has the return of black metal legends, but don’t get too excited as their last sojourn here left me bored as fuck. Have no fear though as one of the most innovative bands in black metal (with a heaping amount of shoegaze) is playing directly around the corner the same night, with the support acts paying tribute to France’s greatest band — this will be well worth the price of admission alone

Thursday: Members of Half Measures have cooked up another band to keep them busy; Slippery Hitch and will be debuting their new jams at Barfly with topical rockers the Firing Squad. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

All members of the Make a Riff Foundation are requested to roll up some bad banana peels and show up to le Ritz to catch the panoramic jams of Truckfighters with Kings Destroy, Tumbleweed Dealer and the Naked High. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $18/$20

Those who won’t be catching the slinging sludge at le Ritz should head over to la Vitrola for the always-unpredictable Un Blonde with local duo She-Devils and Guy’s #. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

Friday: Those of you who don’t mix your colours in the spin cycle should catch the non-emotional sounds of gothy cool dudez Cold Cave at Fairmount with the bummer in the summer sounds of Drab Majesty and the pitch black electronic sounds of DJ Kaz Kandy. Dress code is in effect: youère required to wear a yellow jumpsuit to gain entry (j). 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $18/$22

Poisson Noir hosts a tribute show for Nick Gomez-Hall, an active DIY space advocate who was unfortunately one of the many people who perished in Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire last year. All proceeds will benefit his family. The band line-up features Crabe, Lungbutter, Feefawfum, Ghost Vines and solo artist Elliot Creager. Secret location, 9 p.m., $10

One of black metal’s greatest influences (the True) Mayhem return to town and will haunt the walls of Club Soda with Inquisition and Black Anvil. Warning: the last time they played at Club Soda, the volume was at whisper level as the band trudged through a set of golden oldies and had me running towards the exit doors in grave disappointment. Your mileage may vary. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $30/$35

A far better show for those who prefer every shade of black should be down at Foufounes checking out black metal/shoegaze genius Alcest, who will send you through the stratosphere with proper psych metal. This is a rare chance to see one of France’s brightest (blackest) artists, but if this wasn’t enough, the openers are Deafheaven side project Creepers and mighty, mighty experi-metal duo (gulp) the Body!!!! You got it Poindexter, this one is definitely the gig of the week. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $20/$25

For something on the lighter side, you can catch the record release party for Fleece with Pins and Needles, No Aloha and Mermaids at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $9/$12

Saturday: The big local gig of the week goes to two locals who have been killing it over the pond lately. Don’t miss the record release party for Avec le Soleil Sortant de sa Bouche with the heavyweight support of Xarah Dion. This better be packed to the tits. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/$10

Current Obsession: Jesu, Silver EP

