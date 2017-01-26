These gigs will be tremendous

Now that the dredges of the post holiday slump is finally crawling back under its rock things really start heating up this week on the cusp of the Taverne Tour which happens next week. You can fill your ears and eyes with an eccentric star of stage and screen, watch a movie with some post rock icons or scream yer head off with a live band that are plucking some dusty jewels from h.c. and punk rawk’s dog eared songbook. Hotcha!

Thursday: A big local pick for this week (or honorary local — the headlining act is now split between New York and Florida) is the progressive indie sound of Tonstartssbandht, with ample backing from openers Gashrat and Pippyn at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

A guaranteed blast would Punk Rock Karaoke that is happening at the transplanted l’Esco, who are getting renovations to double their capacity, Cactus restaurant. Just a couple of doors down from the newly shelled out l’Esco. You can pick anything from Punk Rock Karaoke’s 30 plus songbook and get your punk on. Not convinced yet? As a special bonus Pale Lips will be proving why they are the lords of bubblegum punk too. Get ready to call in sick on Friday morning. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m.

Friday: Director, actor, artist and a guy who clearly likes his eggs freaky side up, Crispin Glover returns to town with a two-night stint at le Ritz. Screening tonight is a 35mm print of his film It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine as well as a Q&A, book signing and his Big Slide Show. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $20/$25

If you dig your noisey punk with a heaping helping of experimentation, head down to la Plante to catch Sacral Nerves, Wreckage With Stick and Rivalled Envy. Secret location, 9 p.m., $

For a night of crust, noise, doom and good ol’ fashioned hardcore like Momma used to bake, you can catch Modern Eyes, who release their record This Dreadful Hymn of Perpetual Void. Helping them celebrate is h.c. bands Without, Harriers, No Truce, Aiauasca and Patent at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

Saturday: Crispin Glover continues his two night stint with all of the doo dads of Friday night and throws in his 35mm print of his cult classic What Is It? 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $20/$25

Monday: If you didn’t grip tix for the Cigarettes After Sex show with Libsyd Read at le Ritz, yer fugged ‘cause it’s sold the fug out. Not to worry though as there is a much cooler night happening at Casa. The Electric Funeral night featuring kickass metal DJ Annick is under way and will be blasting out some killer proto metal, doom, black metal and all the good stuff in between. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m.

Tuesday: It’s hardly a revelation that post-rock is graying at the temples, so nobody is happier than I to find out the upcoming Mogwai show is a seated event at Théâtre St-Denis. Mogwai will be performing a live musical accompaniment to the film Atomic. This will prove to be nothing short of stellar…..and yes you should take hallucinogens for it. 1594 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $36-$61

Current Obsession: The Cars, The Cars

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com