T.I., Us or Else: A Letter to the System (Grand Hustle/Roc Nation)

After a few well-intended yet fairly forgettable post-prison releases, Us or Else sees T.I’s returns to form with, a poignant, politically charged project that is arguably his most focused to date. In Tip’s own unapologetically Southern manner, the album finds the Hustle Gang head honcho tackling hot topics such as racial injustice, police brutality and, of course, the recent election victory of a certain former reality TV host. The nature of its content might make Us or Else an uncomfortable listen at times, but T.I.’s perspective on the current struggles his America faces is an important one to hear. 7/10 Trial Track: “Black Man” (Mr. Wavvy) T.I. performs with DJ MLK and Anu Budz at Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.) on Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $40