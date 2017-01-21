Saturday, Jan. 21

Part of the cast of Boogie Nights

Enjoy a day of outdoor winter fun in the Latin Quarter at today’s soapbox derby race, Descente Saint-Denis, featuring teams of competitors with wacky hand-built soapbox carts racing down the hill, plus other fun activities like an on-site cabane à sucre. St-Denis between Sherbrooke and Emery, site open from 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m., race begins at 1:30 p.m., free

Everyone’s invited to the Montreal anti-Trump women’s march, one of hundreds happening across North America today. Read more about the causes being represented by this demo (and the big one happening in Washington, D.C.) in our interview with one the Montreal event’s organizers. Place des Arts Esplanade (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Among several vernissages happening today is Sovereign Acts II at Concordia’s Leonard & Bina Ellen Gallery, a group exhibition examining the legacy of colonialism by looking at the ways indigenous people have performed cultural practices and dances for outsider audiences and reclaiming these elements for the contemporary context, with works by Rebecca Belmore, Lori Blondeau, Dayna Danger, Robert Houle, James Luna, Shelley Niro, Adrian Stimson and Jeff Thomas. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., #LB-165, 1:30–4 p.m., free

The Phi Centre’s Cinéma Cabaret series screens a 20th anniversary edition of Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson’s classic all-star film about the porn industry in the 1970s. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students

Toronto/Montreal band Austra bring their dystopic dance music to Montreal, playing a local launch for their new album Future Politics. See more about this strangely prophetic and timely LP in our interview with Austra’s Katie Stelmanis, here. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 9 p.m., $20/$25

Backstage hosts the second anniversary edition of recurring (but infrequent) dance party Bass Meditation, with DJs Kentsuji, Tarzan, Zulu, SBK B2B Dick Lee, Vybes B2B Melek and Musik Me Luv playing hip hop, drum & bass, techno and straight-up bass music. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.