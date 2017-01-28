Saturday, Jan. 28

A waacking battle

Savage Queens presents Waack N Chill, a night of film (the half-hour documentary Hot Mess), talk and afterpartying on the theme of waacking, a style of dance that originated in the LGBT community during the disco era. Film and panel at Espace Sans Luxe (1838 Amherst), 8 p.m., $10/Afterparty at T-Agrikol (1840 Amherst), 10 p.m.

Cleveland four-piece indie rock band Cloud Nothings are touring in support of their latest record Life Without Sound, and tonight they play Montreal with opener LVL Up. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $18

Portland indie rapper Aesop Rock — whose latest album The Impossible Kid made many year-end lists in 2016 — plays l’Astral alongside Rob Sonic, DJ Zone and opener Homeboy Sandman. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m., $25, all ages

Moment Factory teams up with the Chromatic team for a one-night celebration of art and creativity at tonight’s Nuit Chromatic, featuring trippy visuals from Lilith and Boycott with projections and virtual reality installations, plus music from Music Is My Sanctuary’s DJ Lexis, Miraa and Branche Collective’s Stram and 2GZ. 6250 Parc, 9:30 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m., $8 after

Last month’s final party from the Goods may have marked the end of an era, but left the door open for a brand-new monthly at la Sala Rossa: Jazz Amnesty Sound System unites Andy Williams (of the Goods) and Sweet Daddy Luv, launching tonight with a live performance by Montreal five-piece funk band the Stevie Wonder Songbook. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

St-Hubert Plaza art gallery and nightspot Artgang welcomes Dead Obies producer VNCE Carter to headline a huge line-up of trap & rap performers and DJs tonight, including Joe Rocca, Yes McCan, WASIU, Gxlden Child and Chung Lii. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.