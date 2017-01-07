Saturday, Jan. 7

David Bowie

Local experimental music collective and record label HushLamb teams up with Archipel Musique Canada to host a day-long event at the Goethe Institut called Symbiosis (part of their Organic Matter event series) consisting of workshops, a vernissage of artworks by Sarah Givens and Robert Bates and live music by Sebastian Albrecht, Pheek, Felicia Lush & Fake Electronics, Billy Dalessandro and Racine + Wolski. 1626 St-Laurent, workshops from 2–5 p.m., vernissage from 5–7 p.m., live music from 8 p.m., workshops $5 each, vernissage free, concert is $10 (or $12 for an all-access pass)

Toronto-based artist Michael Vickers hosts a vernissage for his new exhibition Monument at St-Henri’s Patrick Mikhail gallery, featuring large-scale installations and sculptures that reimagine objects of industrial design by arranging them with floral displays and neurological MRI scan imagery. 4445 St-Antoine W., 2–5 p.m., free

Montreal comedy troupes Hot Raw Fire and Ladies and Gentlemen are warming up for upcoming comedy festivals in Chicago and San Francisco at Théâtre Sainte Catherine, presenting their best jokes tonight at a showcase event hosted by the Sketch Republic, with ticket sales going directly towards supporting the troupes’ travel expenses. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8/$6 students

Not one, but TWO free David Bowie tributes are happening in honour of what would’ve been the beloved music icon’s 70th birthday: a concert at Club Soda with glam rock tribute band the Jeepsters and support from Adam Strangler (1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free) and David Bowie Forever&Ever, a Mile End bash at Snack & Blues with DJs Izzy Stardust and Roxy Moron, Bowie-inspired cocktails plus videos and concert footage (5260 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free).

The NYC crew behind the Trans Trenderz hip hop mixtape are hosting a rager at la Sala Rossa with an all-trans line-up to celebrate #CapricornSeason, with special guests Knoxville, Tennessee trap queen King Giselle plus Lucas Charlie Rose, Afropanther, Felli, Cloudbusting and Lily Alexandre. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10 suggested

The first edition of the SAT’s weekly winter dance party Dômesicle hivernal is happening inside the trippy SATosphère, featuring Carte Blanche DJs Phil Fiction, Rusty Faders and Mono-Poly plus visuals from VJs Push 1 Stop and Ma Carassou-Maillan. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$8 in advance

