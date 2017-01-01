Sunday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

For those of you who had a quiet night last night and are feeling a little restless, it might be useful to know what’s open today: You could play tourist in your own city and hit up the Biodôme, Planetarium, Botanical Gardens (a refreshing pastime in winter) or Insectarium in the Olympic Park area (see details about all four here).

In the Old Port, both the Montreal Science Centre and Bonsecours Basin skating rink are open. (For more sports and recreation info, see the city’s website for what’s open in your borough.)

And of course there are movies — we recommend seeing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (action), Manchester by the Sea (tear-jerker) and Jackie (drama) above all.

Sing your hangover away at tonight’s Lipster Karaoke, New Year’s Edition at NDQ with guest host Rene Callman St-Jean. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., free

McLean’s Pub hosts their first Open Mic Comedy Night of the year with host Amar Singh. Try on some new skills for the new year and sign up for a slot, or sit back and enjoy with $5 pint of Labatt 50. 1212A Peel, 9:30 p.m., free

Blackout Sound System returns to the Blue Dog for their first Dubwise Sundays dub reggae night of the new year with guests Examine Sounds, Bayani C. Esguerra and Double D. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Keep the celebration going at the first edition of Artgang’s brand new party series Joumou, featuring a mix of afro-beat, reggae, soul, funk, house and kompa with DJs Godfather D (aka Don Barbarino) and Sagewondah (aka Mr. Touré) with plenty of surprises in store all night long. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10 before midnight

