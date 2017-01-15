Sunday, Jan. 15

Deerhunter

Montreal’s Vietnamese community hosts a day-long festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rooster, with cultural showcases including traditional dance performances, Vietnamese cuisine, martial arts, circus acrobatics, vendors and more. Centre Pierre-Charbonneau (3000 Viau), 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m., $10/$5 students

Comedy promoters the Brunch Club present Canadian storyteller/comic John Hastings, who’ll be recording tonight’s sets at St-Henri venue Turbo Haus for a comedy album called Integrity. 5011 Notre-Dame W., shows at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $10/$15

Over at ComedyWorks, catch host Paul Ash plus Troy Stark, Erica Taddeo, Darren Henwood, Kirsten Finch, Jason Hatrick and Sara Quinn roast your favourite movies, music, TV shows, video games and other current pop culture elements in a brand new episode of BattleCOM. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $10/$8 students

Join CKUT for their annual celebration of Art’s Birthday at Casa del Popolo with performances by Carodiaro, Radwan Ghazi Moumneh, Esther Splett, Tshizimba and the Chromatones, plus a big ‘ol birthday cake. 4871 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8–$10

Atlanta indie rockers Deerhunter play le National with opener Cindy Lee. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $22/$25

