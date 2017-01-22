Sunday, Jan. 22

From Café Melbourne

Try something new for brunch today with Café Melbourne’s pop-up weekend brunch series (now three months deep), featuring a rotating menu of Australian breakfast specialties from resident chef Ozwald Felix. 4615 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. or until sold out, menu pricing

Also on the culinary tip, the Ville-Marie Collection’s four Montreal restaurants are in the midst of their annual LeChop food fest, offering $25 table d’hote menus designed by some pretty serious chefs. See details about the menu at l’Atelier d’Argentine (and an interview with their group executive chef and Gusto TV celeb Natalia Machado) here. L’Atelier d’Argentine (downtown and Old Port locations), Decca77 and Wienstein & Gavino’s, hours vary, Le Chop runs through March 2

The Film Society screens a 35mm print of Under Capricorn (1949), one of Alfred Hitchcock’s lesser known films starring Ingrid Bergman, Joseph Cotten and Michael Wilding. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 for students & seniors

You could also check out a double feature of mermaid movies made in 2016, namely the Chinese drama/romance The Mermaid and Polish stripper/musical The Lure (one of our film critic Justine Smith’s favourites of last year). 10 des Pins #316, doors 6:30 p.m./screenings start at 7 p.m., price unlisted

Downtown pub McLean’s Open Mic Comedy Night hosts the first of a series of Roast Battles featuring four sets of insult-comedy specialists squaring off, including Alon Azimov, Amar Singh, Jason Celin and Notyumi Blake, with judges Jakub Stachurski and Mariam Khan. 1212A Peel, 8 p.m., free

Local four-piece Vocelle & the Crashroads play a particular brand of Americana-noir, winding alt-country, folk, blues, Tex-Mex fanfare and a little desert-peyote psych into blackened ballads and uptempo toe-tappers. Check them out live at Verre Bouteille. 2112 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $10/$12

