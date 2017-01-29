Sunday, Jan. 29

T.I.

Take advantage of the fresh snowfall by heading to Parc Jean-Drapeau for the penultimate weekend of this year’s Fête des neiges, featuring free outdoor activities including ice skating, dog sled rides, zip lines, ice sculptures, special programming at the Biosphere, plus Montreal’s annual pond hockey tournament, the Classique Montréalaise, happening on the Olympic basin. Parc Jean-Drapeau, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry, mix of free and paid activities

If you haven’t yet checked out DHC/ART’s must-see Wim Delvoye exhibition (running until March 19), today’s the perfect day to visit, since the gallery will be hosting their semi-annual open house with guided tours of the exhibit, plus drop-in creative workshops with a Gothic Kitsch theme with Montreal artist Karen Tam, who was longlisted for the 2016 Sobey Art Prize. 451 & 465 St-Jean, 1–5 p.m., free

Monthly poetry and music performance night The Words and Music Show takes place tonight at Casa del Popolo, with performances by writer and performer Jacob Wren, Iranian-Canadian musician Shirin Mehrbod, poetry and music mash-up Creatures of the Ice Age (Ian Ferrier and Elizabeth Lima), poet Claudia Edwards and musician Paris Favilla. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $6

Atlanta rapper T.I. bring his Us or Else tour to Olympia, with DJ MLK and Anu Budz. (Check out our review of T.I.’s latest record here.) Whether or not you can make the show, you might want to check out the afterparty c/o Grand Hustle — T.I.’s label — hosted by MLK and C Gutta, showcasing performers Fordy, Young Mic, with more music by DjNmk Tribwav. Show at 1004 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $40, afterparty at le BLVD 44 (2108 St-Laurent), 11 p.m., $10/$15

Catch some “off-kilter punk for weirdos” and adventurous indie rock over at Brasserie Beaubien, with Montreal bands Girl Arm, a new act called Lychi, Totem Tabou and Claustra. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $7

