Sunday, Jan. 8

Fans of ’80s Euro metal heads will want to catch Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, who’s headlining at Foufounes with support from Ashes of Eden, Mad Parish and Rusted. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $30/$35

The Wildside Festival — the annual showcase of emerging artists’ indie theatre productions — continues at the Centaur Theatre with two plays this evening: Tina Milo’s award-winning emotional journey The Village, followed by socially conscious drag collective House of Laureen reprising their Fringe hit Backdoor Queens. 453 St-François-Xavier, showtimes at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $16/$13 students each show

Catch multiple shades of weird rock ’n’ roll at Casa, where four local bands are playing tonight, namely BCF, le Trouble, Danny Plourde and Christ (who is, incidentally, one of our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins’ favourite local bands). 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12

Comedian Tranna Wintour hosts Trannavision, her bimonthly movie screening with live commentary. This edition, the film is Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, a dubious 1997 comedy starring Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino. Psychic City (secret location), doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $5

Congolese Canadian rapper Benjino — whose hip hop sounds incorporates R&B, African rhythms and gospel — launches the first single from his forthcoming album Vultum with a show at Club Balattou. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

