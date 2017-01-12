Thursday, Jan. 12

Igloofest 2016. Photo by Touelve

There are at least eight different vernissages happening tonight as the city’s art galleries launch their winter programming, but a few highlights include PFOAC’s emerging artist showcase featuring works by Caroline Monnet, John Player and Ripley Whiteside (963 Rachel E., 6–8 p.m., free), a new showing of paintings by 2015 RBC Canadian Painting Competition finalist Paul Hardy with sculptures by David Armstrong Six at St-Henri’s Parisian Laundry (3550 St-Antoine W., 6–9 p.m., free) and the opening of the group show HB no 6 / HORS PAGE at Mile End’s Centre Clark (5455 de Gaspé, #114, 7–11 p.m., free).

Weekly outdoor dance party Piknic Électronik steps into winter mode with Igloofest, and tonight’s opener is headlined by Berlin electronic musician and DJ Apparat. Also playing Igloofest’s two stages are locals Push 1 Stop, CRi, Diagraf, Deadlift, Boycott, Cesar Romero, Tind, V.RO and Binocle. Jacques Cartier Pier (de la Commune & Place Jacques Cartier), 7:30 p.m.–12 a.m., $15/$55 online/$22/$65 VIP on site

Soulful singer/songwriter Naïka Champaïgne of Strange Froots puts on a rare solo show at la Sala Rossa with support from la Belle Vague’s Maude Paquin. Proceeds going towards the Froots in Dakar fundraising project. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $5

DJ InYourFace hosts Alley Oop, a night of house, hip hop, funk, techno, indie, R&B and dancehall at Mile Ex drinkery Notre Dame des Quilles. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free

Close off your night at Newspeak’s Heatwave house party with headliner, German DJ duo Super Flu along with resident DJs Hicky & Kalo and Matheus, and enjoy half-price entry if you arrive with an Igloofest bracelet. 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $10

