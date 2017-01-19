Thursday, Jan. 19

Kae Sun

Eastern Bloc speculates on the end of the Internet with the new group show The Dead Web, featuring works by Frédérique Laliberté, Grégory Chatonsky & Dominique Sirois, Julien Boily, Julie Tremble and Projet Eva. 7240 Clark, guided tour at 5 p.m., vernissage 6–9 p.m., free

Born in Ghana and raised in Canada, vocalist/songwriter Kae Sun — whose sound blends hip hop, R&B, folk and pop — has been gathering buzz ahead of the forthcoming release of a new EP. Check him out tonight as he headlines Divan Orange with Toronto R&B singer Mark Clennon opening. 4234 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

Canadian husband-and-wife documentary filmmaker duo Brian M. Cassidy and Melanie Shatzky present two of their short films (The Delaware Project and Call Center) and one feature (Patron Saints) as part of the Visions screening series. La Lumière Collective (7080 Alexandra, #506), 8 p.m., $7

Savoury Productions presents Savoury Burlesque, a show featuring half a dozen local specialists in the multitalented performance art including Dee Dee Dynasty, Honey Lustre and Sucre à la Crème. Pompette (4128 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

Montreal-based lo-fi artist Un Blonde takes the stage at la Vitrola with retro rock duo She-Devils, Guy’s # and DJ JLK. 4662 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

