Thursday, Jan. 26

Head to Mile Ex for Never Apart’s Winter Exhibition vernissage, featuring art launches including the Andy Williams-curated Black Heritage expo and poster archive, chef and musician Beaver Sheppard’s painting series Chefs I’ve Worked For, special Art Souterrain and Massimadi Film Fest tie-ins and, of course, a chance to visit the venue’s permanent Moon Room and Sun Room installations. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

Strap on your winter best for tonight’s edition of Igloofest, the ongoing winter dance party series from the crew behind Piknic Électronik. On the main stage in the Old Port space are Claptone, Lauren Lane and Moody Jones, while locals Saintwoods, Da-P, Planet Giza and Nana Zen man the decks on the second stage. Quai Jacques Cartier (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., $15/$22/$55 VIP

The RIDM film fest presents a one-night-only screening of a four-part documentary about late British art critic, philosopher and writer John Berger: The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger, initiated, co-written and co-directed by Tilda Swinton, with other segments directed by Bartek Dziadosz, Colin McCabe, Christopher Roth. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $12.50

The local comedy duo known as Ladies & Gentlemen — ie. the hosts of the weekly Shaika Café stand-up showcase of the same name, Daniel Carin and Chris Sandiford — are recording a comedy album at St-Henri music venue Turbo Haus, care of anglo comedy promoters the Brunch Club. The public is invited to the event — also featuring opener Amanda McQueen — to hoot and holler along. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $

Onetime Montrealers Tonstartssbandht — who now split their time between NYC and somewhere in Florida — return to headline Bar le Ritz ahead of the March release of their new LP Sorcerer. Catch the experimental indie bros with openers Gashrat and Pippyn. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

Belt out your faves at tonight’s Punk Rock Karaoke, going down at le Cactus (l’Esco’s next-door neighbour, where shows have been moved during the rock cave’s renovations), featuring a live five-piece band. As a special treat for those who get there early; a set by super fun retro punk bad girls Pale Lips. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

