Thursday, Jan. 5

Plateau art gallery Usine 106u hosts a vernissage for the group show Annihilation featuring surreal and hallucinogenic works by dozens of local artists including Eric Braün, Nancy Ogilvie, John Lanthier, Peggy Zimmermann, Jade Picard, Claude Bolduc and more. The soirée will also serve as the launch party for the new issue of the gallery’s magazine 106U. 160 Roy E., 5–11 p.m., free

The Goethe Institut’s Achtung Film series hosts a screening of Doris Dörrie’s 2016 drama Fukushima: Mon Amour, which follows protagonist Marie as she attempts to distract herself from heartbreak by volunteering to assist the communities affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $12.50

A group of local musicians are banding together to raise money for Syrian refugees with a concert at Casa del Popolo featuring performances by Sam Shalabi, I Am On Fire, Rhoda, Intervention and Karneef. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10 donation suggested

Start the year off right with a trip to le Bleury Bar à Vinyle for 2017’s first edition of LeCypher, the live hip hop and soul weekly jam with Urban Science plus this week’s guests, the RËĀL Band and DJ Walla P plus a Southern-style food spread from Fields of Flavour. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $4 before 9 p.m., $6 after

The Centaur’s 20-year-old Wildside Theatre Festival begins tonight and runs through Jan. 15 bringing cutting-edge indie plays to the stage. Tonight you could see the first performances of Jesse Hefrin and Dara Murphy’s Outta Here: An Original Musical and Jeff Gandell’s Self-Exile. See all the details and the complete program here. 453 St-François Xavier, $50 four-show superpass/$16 for individual tickets/$13 for students/seniors/subscribers/under 30

Blackout Sound System presents a special Thursday edition of their Dubwise Sundays dub reggae night, the first of their weekly events in 2017. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

