Tuesday, Jan. 10

If the buzz around the Golden Globe Awards left you feeling a little behind as a moviegoer, you’re not alone — half of those movies just came out over the past few weeks, and some aren’t even in theatres yet. If you want to catch up, Cineplex Forum Cinemas and Cinéma du Parc are screening a lot of the big winners and nominees (La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Jackie, Fences, Lion etc) — both theatres offer cheap Tuesday deals, and it sounds like Parc could use some business.

UQAM’s in-house art gallery launches their new season this evening with a vernissage for two new exhibitions featuring works by influential Quebec artist Françoise Sullivan and graduating visual arts master’s student Jonathan Plante. As part of the vernissage, a dance choreographed by Sullivan will be performed, and the night will also double as the launch party for the new issue of Montreal arts mag esse arts & opinions. 1400 Berri, J-R120, 5:30–8 p.m., free

After a successful run last fall, the SAT has brought back by popular demand a series of SATosphère screenings of the immersive, existential quest tim directed by Nicolas Noël Jodoin with a score composed by Joël-Aimé Beauchamp. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20, runs to Jan. 20

Check out a free electronic music concert courtesy of the faculty of music at the Université de Montréal. Their three-night series Ultrasons features compositions by emerging artists accompanied by visual projections. 200 Vincent-d’Indy, 7:30 p.m., free, runs till Thursday

Stand-up fans can check out tonight’s edition of Figure It Out with Mike Carrozza at Comedyworks, featuring guests Steve Patrick Adams, Emily Bilton, Travis Cannon, Amar Singh, Walter J. Lyng, Jacob Greco and D. J. Mausner. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $5

Montreal event producers KAJ launch the party series la Divina Familia at Newspeak with DJs Jåmvvis, Dojo!, Zaza & Abdou and Epokhé. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5

