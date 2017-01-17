Tuesday, Jan. 17

Abigail Lapell

Two film screenings are taking place at the Phi Centre tonight, including a Cinéma Cabaret edition of the 1992 Sharon Stone erotic thriller Basic Instinct to mark the Paul Verhoeven film’s 25th anniversary, and in the upstairs screening room, the 2016 documentary Angry Inuk directed by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, outlining the effects of anti-seal hunt protests on Inuk communities. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students

Psychic City screens 1998 U.K./Austria co-production (and cult classic to some) Dandy Dust, a rave-era psychedelic oddity about a gender-fluid cyborg. If you’re into group meditation (or curious about it), show up an hour prior to the screening. Secret location, meditation 7 p.m./screening 8 p.m.

Concordia neighbourhood hangout Kafein brings back the Artisanal Komedy Hour (promising to be 10 per cent more artisanal than last year!) hosted by Amer Rez and featuring headliner John St. Godard plus Dylan Subiza, Dion Owen, Amar Singh, Alon Azimov and Emily Bilton. 1429A Bishop, 8 p.m., PWYC

Temporary Little Italy pop-up space l’Espace des Mêmes hosts a twofer starting with a listening party for Kraftwerk’s 1975 album Radio-Activity followed by a screening of animated films of Depression-era German cartoon producer Fleischer Studios (creators of Koko the Clown and Betty Boop). 6464 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Toronto folk-noir singer-songwriter Abigail Lapell is playing the Montreal launch of her new record Hide nor Hair — produced by Chris Stringer (Timber Timbre, Ohbijou) — at Casa del Popolo with openers Partytime and Chelsea Walsh. 4871 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Montreal techno/house record label Dance Till Death hosts one of their recurring parties at Salon Daomé, showcasing a few artists from their roster, namely A.B.U.Z., Adrian Voglen and Mollygum. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., free w/ guest list/$4 before midnight/$6

