Tuesday, Jan. 24

Orange Gecko

Kafein Café-Bar’s bi-weekly poetry night hosts the first edition of 2017 with brand-new hosts Selena Mae and Jared Roboz, plus special guests Ashley Opheim, Leona Nikolic, Michael Smilovich and more, plus sounds from DJ Pulsum. 1429A Bishop, 8 p.m., PWYC

Plateau/McGill Ghetto bar/party spot Apt. 200 launches a new Tuesday activity: the Table Tennis Open. Two ping-pong tables will be set up for you and your squad to play for “Apt. 200 glory” and a bottle of Jameson. 3643 St-Laurent #200, 8 p.m.–12:30 a.m., free entry

Jeunesse Cosmique presents a mind-bending, ear-opening show featuring a double launch of new records by Stefan Christoff and Martin Rodriguez, as well as Crépuscule Solaire’s homage to Tangerine Dream, with even more music by DJ Interstellaire and Minou Lunch. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Blue Skies Turn Black present two Montreal bands (and one from Ottawa) playing permutations of alt/rock, namely None of Us, Sweaty Palms and Nick Hayashi. Casa del Popolo (4871 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $8

Young local sextet Orange Gecko showcase their jazz/pop/soul aesthetic at Divan Orange, with openers Premier Toit and OBG (la Fac). 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

