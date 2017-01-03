Tuesday, Jan. 3

Kinky Boots

Give yourself a new skill this year with burlesque classes from Arabesque Burlesque, hosting a free open house drop-in night this evening at The Wiggle Room where you’ll be able to meet the instructors and sample all of the different classes available from fitness to costuming. 3874 St-Laurent, 7–9 p.m., free

Laugh the night away at ComedyWorks’ improv comedy night, la Belle Improv with six different troupes in the line-up including Marmar, Bag of Bees, Seth & Paul, 3 Dudes & Angela and more. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students.

Le Cagibi hosts the year’s first edition of experimental music series Mardi Spaghetti, with this week’s line-up featuring two trios: Marielle Groven (violin), Aaron Lumley (bass) and Elizabeth Millar (clarinet) and an all electronic set from Émilie Mouchous, Stephanie Castonguay and Sylvain Aubé. 5490 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $5–$10 suggested

Broadway musical Kinky Boots (with lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein) begins a six-night run at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $36.25–$115.25

Le Salon Daomé’s (typically Sunday) weekly Lofthanza night takes place exceptionally on Tuesday night this week with a high flying house music mix from resident DJs Nathan Burns and Soundshaper. 141 Mont-Royal E., 10 p.m., $4 before midnight, $6 after

