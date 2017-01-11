Wednesday, Jan. 11

Matinda Kamuena

LeChop is a winter-time food fest happening at the four Montreal restaurants owned by the Ville-Marie Collection, namely l’Atelier d’Argentine (downtown and Old Port locations), Decca77 and Wienstein & Gavino’s, each offering a table d’hôte menu for $25. For more about LeChop (which runs through March 2) and an interview with one of the chefs, look here.

Two different events tonight aim to create new dialogue about women as they perform both in theatre and public space: At Concordia’s D. B. Clarke Theatre, Serbian artist and activist Dijana Milošević (in town to present work during this year’s Wildside Festival) will give a talk on her In/Visible City project (1455 de Maisonneuve W., 6 p.m., free); and in the Village’s Café Sfouf, Béatrice Média and Imago Theatre present the panel discussion Women Talk About Self-Censorship, hosted by CJLO’s Becky Munroe (1250 Ontario E., 7 p.m., free)

Catch Vancouver filmmaker Barry Doupé’s 2012 animated feature film The Colors That Combine to Make White Important, a three-act, two-storyline narrative about power structures within a failing Japanese glass factory. The screening will be preceded by an artist talk. 5455 de Gaspé #109, talk 6:30 p.m./screening 7:30 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Alt folk/soul singer-songwriter Matinda Kamuena launches her new album Il était une forêt at Divan Orange, with openers Lancelot de la Lune and Super William. Sample Kamuena’s sound via this video. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

DJ J Totes hosts Vinyl Love — not at le Bleury, but Drinkerie Ste-Cunégonde by Lionel-Groulx metro — featuring special guest Max Daigle — together they’ll be playing funk, soul, hip hop, franco stuff and more. 2661 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

