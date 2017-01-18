Wednesday, Jan. 18

J.F. Robitaille

Contemporary art conversation series Hypotheses hosts its first event of the year at the Museum of Fine Arts with Posting the Self(i.e.): Performing Bodies and Post-Internet Art with speakers Marina Merlo (Université de Montréal) and Estelle Wathieu (Concordia). 1380 Sherbrooke W., 4 p.m., free

Underground venue Psychic City hosts showcase of new indie video games at tonight’s Psychic Playground, where you’ll have a chance to check out games like GoodWorld, Birds Can Dance, The Garden and Limbo, with musical performances by YlangYlang and Good DJ. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5

Indie dance fest Bouge d’Ici hosts a double-header dance performance at the MainLine Theatre featuring Maxine Segalowitz’s Sexpectations followed by Natasha Perry-Fagant’s “surrealist wank,” A David Lynch Wet Dream. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$12 students, continues through Saturday

Bar le Ritz PDB’s monthly film series Femmes Femmes returns with Deepa Mehta’s 2005 Indo-Canadian, Hindi language film Water, following a group of widowed women in a small Indian village in 1938. Proceeds go to support le Chaînon. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

Montreal modern-folk artist J.F. Robitaille is just back from an Italian tour and will be playing his first hometown show of the year at Divan Orange with U.K. singer-songwriter Lail Arad opening. If you haven’t checked out Robitaille’s latest record/book Palace Blues, do yourself a favour and preview the project here. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m. $10

At la Vitrola, Youth of Nausea presents four local electronic/noise/punk acts de qualité, namely Odd, Lowerbrau, Butcher Baby and Support/Surface. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

