Wednesday, Jan. 25

TV Girl

The Belgo building’s Galerie Hugues Charbonneau opens their winter season with a vernissage for the group show Spaces in Agency, featuring works by some of the most prominent artists in this city (and this country) including Isabelle Hayeur, Maria Hupfield, David Lafrance and Alain Paiement. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #308, 5–7 p.m., free

The Common Thread hosts the January edition of Stitch N Sip, encouraging participants to bring unloved sweaters to “upcycle” into mittens and tuques — polar fleece, additional sewing and knitting materials and drank will be provided on site. Note that while sweaters-to-winter-gear is tonight’s theme, participants are free to work on other projects. 5563 Fullum #213, 6 p.m., PWYC for materials (if needed)

FuckUp Nights isn’t what you may think it is. The monthly panels, which have been happening in various cities around the globe for about half a decade, present tales of failure in business told by entrepreneurs, presumably with the goal of fostering solidarity and perseverance. Tonight’s event is a “#findtheFUN in failure” edition (their hashtag), so expect a few laughs. Le Salon 1861 (550 Richmond), 6–8 p.m.

Check out roots-rebel singer-songwriter Paul Cargnello with his latest band the Suspense, playing Bar de Courcelle to mark the launch of a new music video for a song called “Sidewalks Curl.” 4685 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., free

Velvet La Touche and Leighland Beckman host Pretty Funny, a competitive comedy-burlesque mash-up featuring stand-up comics Jacob Greco, Chris Sandiford and Natalie Veronica plus burlesque sets by Penny Romanoff, Lise Vigneault and a special surprise guest. ComedyWorks (1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $15/$10 students or in advance

L.A. band TV Girl bring their energetic amalgam of pop, electronic and hip hop sounds to Casa with openers Poppet (also from California) and London, ON’s Molly Drag. 4871 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

See our Event Listings for more concert, nightlife, theatre, comedy and community event options. See our Art Listings here.