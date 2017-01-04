Wednesday, Jan. 4

Bianca Yates

Théâtre Sainte Catherine hosts a screening of the 2013 Montreal indie romantic comedy CAFé CAFé directed by Pat Downing starring Caroline Braun, Alain Mercieca, Sandi Armstrong as St-Henri coffee shop employees and regulars looking for love and meaning in-between allongés. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., free

Head to Matahari Loft for the one-night only vernissage and performance night Girls in the Garage, featuring works by emerging Montreal artists Léonie Dishaw, Ariel Shea, Fløre de Ris, Émilie Tremblay and Chloé Soldevila and music by Boyhood, Anemone, Lemongrab and DJs Crème de menthe and Emilie Laine. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $7 before 10 p.m./$10

It’s the first edition of the new year for Mile End monthly comedy night Bishop and Gags, with Vlad Levitt hosting a line-up including Tranna Wintour, Serag Meletian, David Iarusso, Shawn Stenhouse, Bianca Yates and Brad MacDonald. Bishop and Bagg (52 St-Viateur W.), 9 p.m. PWYC

Mothlight brings a night of lo-fi rap grooves to Casa with performances by Miraa. and Spliff Jacksun, followed by a soulful jazz/funk vinyl DJ set from 2GZ. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Dance to jungle and drum & bass all night at Datcha, where Iron Galaxy and Francis Oak are DJing and Devo B and Slush hosting Logical Progressions II. (If you’re too young to be nostalgic for those genres, they’re worth a look, especially with these DJs.) 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $5

