Friday, Feb. 10

The Plateau has a brand-new boutique and café focusing on locally produced goods, and while Café MRKT has been in soft-opening phase since November, they’re throwing an official grand opening party this evening, which doubles as the launch for local fashion label Beurd. 838 Mont-Royal E., 5–9 p.m., free

Head to le Livart for the vernissage of the immersive group exhibition Sublime featuring works in a variety of mediums from Montreal artists Sean Mundy, Daniel Iregui, Ariane Côté, Isabelle Benoît, Béka RamGa and Guillaume Arsenault, as curated by art promoters Artbangbang. 3980 St-Denis, 6–9 p.m., free

Good Vibe People and Mezcal Collective team up to present the second Styles & Motion pop-up shop featuring breakdance performances, live tattooing, DJ sets and live models showing off the goods from local labels Becca Love, Playbag, Eating Black Feathers, Ginga Revolution and more. 158 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., free

Bakersfield Mist is an international hit by U.S playwright Stephen Sachs, directed for Centaur Theatre by Roy Surette. Set in a California trailer park, the play tells the tale of a down and out woman who finds what she believes to be an original Jackson Pollock painting and must contend with an art expert who visits her hovel to authenticate it. 453 St-Francois-Xavier, 8 p.m., $39/$38 seniors/$36.50 under 30/$28 students, continues till Feb. 26

Local media arts collective We Are the Medium joins forces with POP Montreal to host a benefit concert for the families of the victims of the recent Ste-Foy mosque attack, with a stacked line-up including A Tribe Called Red’s Bear Witness and Deejay NDN plus Narcy, Wake Island, Tali Taliwah, Socalled, Koriass, Ariane Zita, Lunice, Dishwasher and more. Rialto (5723 Parc), 8:30 p.m., $20

La Bacchanale throws a midwinter party welcoming Berlin-based DJ Dax J for his first Canadian appearance, with sets also from Softcoresoft and Or Room plus visuals by Org-Asthme. Secret location, 11 p.m., $25

