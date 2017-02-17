Friday, Feb. 17

SlowPitchSound

American sports journalist Dave Zirin (The Nation, Edge of Sports podcast) leads a panel discussion at Concordia entitled Taking a Knee, Taking a Stand: Resistance & Sports in the Age of Trump alongside guests Shireen Ahmed (Tales From a Hijabi Footballer blog) and local poet and anti-racist activist Rana Salah. The event will also be livestreamed at the link above. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., free

The Brunch Club thumbs their nose at a certain angry giant Cheeto with tonight’s special comedy show, Triple Threat in Trumpland: Gay Muslim Woman at Psychic City, starring former Montrealer (now New York-based) stand-up comic Eman El Husseini. Secret location, 8 p.m., $10

Montreal arts org Congress of Radical Futurism hosts a performance night called Black Future at Bar le Ritz PDB featuring Toronto-based turntablist/choreographer duo SlowPitchSound and Lybido plus avant-pop choreography by Elena Stoodley and Kaitlyn Ramsden, poet Kaie Kellough and DJ J. Ellise Barbara. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $12

Montreal record label Lisbon Lux celebrates its fourth anniversary (and the launch of a new compilation, Vol III) with a party at Matahari Loft. Expect DJ sets by some of the acts from the Lisbon Lux roster, namely Fonkynson, Das Mörtal, HWYS and Dylarama, along with artwork by Carolane Bélanger. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., $11

Indie synth-pop singer-songwriter Mozart’s Sister launches her highly danceable new record Field of Love at Arbutus Records with openers Teen Daze and guy’s#. Check out our interview with the artist here. Secret location, 10 p.m., $10

Put on your best blonde bombshell face and head to Parc Ex for tonight’s Night of a Thousand Annas, a tribute to the tragically glamorous Anna Nicole Smith on the 10th anniversary of her death, doubling as a fundraising dance party for the Prisoner Correspondence Project and Taking What We Need. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, plus there will be performances, thematic games and tunes from DJ Dannielynn and friends. Miss Jean Talon (901 Jean-Talon W.), 10 p.m., PWYC with costume, $20 without

