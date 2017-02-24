Friday, Feb. 24

Dear Denizen

Head to the MAC for an early spring Nocturne where you’ll have a chance to see the museum’s new exhibitions including Mundos by Mexican artist Teresa Margolles and Now Have a Look at This Machine by Quebec filmmaker Emanuel Licha, plus guided tours, workshops, bar service and tunes from DJs A-Rock, Shaydakiss and Simon Landry until the wee hours. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $15 or free for MACarte holders

As the Habs play yoyo with our hearts, our women’s hockey team les Canadiennes head into the CWHL Clarkson Cup playoffs with a match against the Brampton Thunder tonight at Rosemont’s Centre Étienne Demarteau. 3430 Bellechasse, 7:20 p.m., $20

As part of the Montreal en Lumière festival (which kicked off yesterday and runs through March 11), Lee Fields and the Expressions bring their electric funk/soul revue to l’Astral, with support from DJ Lexis. It’s the next best thing to time-travelling to a James Brown show, so don’t miss it. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31

Catch a rare show by Hamilton proto-punk legends Simply Saucer at le Ritz, and be sure to get there promptly for openers Red Mass and No Negative, as well as a Q&A with the headliners. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

n10.as Radio teams up with Soir MTL to throw a party in Little Italy’s temporary venue Espace des Mêmes, featuring sets by DJs Je Suis TBA, Ouri and Jei Bandit. 6464 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

If you missed out on the EP launch by Montreal’s Dear Denizen, Montréal en Lumière offers another opportunity to catch that indie rock/post-punk-funk/soul ballad sound, tonight at Divan Orange with opener Radiant Baby. 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

